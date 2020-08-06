Bengaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) Karnataka on Thursday reported its biggest single-day spurt of 6,805 COVID-19 cases and 93 related fatalities, taking the infection count in the state to 1.58 lakh, the health department said.

The day also saw 5,602 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the fresh cases reported on Thursday, 2,544 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of August 6 evening, cumulatively 1,58,254 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 2,897 deaths and 80,281 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said out of 75,068 active cases, 74,397 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 671 are in ICU.

Fifteen out of 93 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada 11, Dharwad and Davangere 8, Udupi (6), Ballari, Mysuru, Hassan and Kolar (4) and others.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 2,544, Ballari 431, Mysuru 361, Shivamogga 292, Dakshina Kannada 173, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 67,425 infections, followed by Ballari 8,700 and Dakshina Kannada 6,710.

A total of 15.81 lakh samples were tested so far, out of which 48,421 were tested on Thursday alone.

Among the samples tested today 27,930 were rapid antigen tests.

