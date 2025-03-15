Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 15 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday criticized the Karnataka government's decision to clear 4% reservation for Muslim contractors, alleging that some political parties engage in "appeasement politics."

Speaking on the development, Meghwal said, "Some political parties do politics of appeasement. But PM Modi emphasizes gratification instead of appeasement."

BJP MLA Dr Bharath Shetty said that this move would create further problems with more demands for reservation.

"The Karnataka state government cabinet has made some changes in the KTPP Act (Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999) to give 4% reservation to Muslims in government tenders and we are seeing the height of appeasement politics in Karnataka. Religion-based reservation is an illegality. It is not allowed in the Constitution...This will create more problems in the state because everyone else will also demand reservation...if the population of Muslims in the state is second then I think you should withdraw the minority status for Muslims in the state of Karnataka," he said.

The Karnataka government's move has sparked political debate, with opposition leaders questioning the rationale behind the decision.

Official sources said that the Karnataka Cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act that aims to provide a four percent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors.

The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting held at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The official sources added that the amendment will be done after the KTPP act is tabled in the ongoing assembly session.

The Cabinet has approved the presentation of the obedience in the same session, likely on Monday.

Earlier on March 7, Chief Minsiter Siddaramaiah confirmed that four per cent of public works contracts will now be reserved for Muslims under a category called Category-II B, while presenting Karnataka government's Budget.

Reservation will be provided in the procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations, and institutions for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-II A, and Category-II B, up to Rs 1 crore, in which Category-II B refers to Muslims.

At the same time, the government has given good news to those who are expecting e-Khata.

The Cabinet has agreed to give e-Khata in rural areas that have been approved by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj obedience.

If this obedience is approved, the rural revenue projects and the households in the village station will be equipped, it added. (ANI)

