Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 31 (ANI): Congress party on Thursday emerged as the single largest party winning 498 of 1,184 seats in the Karnataka urban local body polls.

A total of 58 urban local bodies consisting of 1,184 wards went to the polls. Of the total 1,184 seats that went to the polls, the Congress won 498 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 437, Janata Dal (Secular) won 45 and others won 204 respectively.

1,184 wards went to the polls across town municipal councils, town panchayats and city municipal councils.

Congress registered a vote share of 42.06 per cent votes, BJP of 36.90 per cent, JDS of 3.8 per cent and others of 17.22 per cent in total, as per the State Election Commission data.

BJP, however, gained the highest number of seats among city municipal councils.

Of the 166 City Municipal Council wards, the Congress got 61, BJP got 67, JDS got 12 while others got 26 respectively.

Congress secured the maximum number of seats in town municipal councils. Of the 441 Town Municipal Council wards, the Congress got 201, BJP 176 and JDS 21, as per the data.

Moreover, of the 588 wards of the Pattana Panchayats, the Congress bagged 236, BJP 194 and JDS 12 while others won in 135 wards.

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar thanked the people of the state and said that these results confirm the popularity of Congress ideology and of people who believe in it.

"Election results in recent times have indicated a Congress wave in the state and the urban local body election results vouch for it. Without doubt, Congress will win 2023 assembly elections and I thank our voters for their overwhelming support that has stirred our enthusiasm," Shivakumar said in a tweet.

"While urban local body election results cannot be a yardstick for future elections, these results confirm the popularity of Congress ideology and of our people who believe in it. They have upset BJP's calculation that it could win through money. Pro-people ideology has won," he added.

This result holds importance ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2023. (ANI)

