Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): Voting for the second phase of gram panchayat elections began in the state.

Preparations were undertaken throughout the state for two-phase polls.

"Polling to 5,762 out of the total 6,004 gram panchayats will be held in two phases on December 22 and December 27. Meanwhile, counting will be held on December 30," Karnataka State Election Commission said.

The three main parties that contested the polls are Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular. (ANI)

