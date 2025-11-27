Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): A Cold wave has gripped the Kashmir Valley, with a foggy morning over Dal Lake in Srinagar, and the temperature has dipped to minus. Tourists from different places are reported to enjoy the chilly morning and feel safe visiting various tourist destinations after the Pahalgam attack. According to the IMD (India Meteorological Department), the maximum temperature was reported to be 13.6°C, and the minimum was -4.4 °C in Kashmir, on Friday.

Tourists and residents shared their experiences in the cold wave of Kashmir with ANI.

One tourist said, " It's very cold out there, and it feels like -3 degrees Celsius. The weather is also nice, and I am feeling delighted as well. Please come here and enjoy as well. You can enjoy the beautiful scenery here."

"You can see right here, he told ANI, while pointing to the nearby scenery of Dal Lake.

"For enjoying the cold weather, please wear jackets, gloves, caps, and other cold-weather gear; basically, carry clothes based on your tolerance for the cold. Visit this place and enjoy the weather; winter has its own charm. Please, come along with your family and enjoy.", he said.

Manzur, a Resident and a Shikara boatman, told ANI, The weather is really chilly. Today, the temperature is going into the minus. This weather is actually better for the tourists than summer. The tourists should enjoy this weather, because the temperature is going to drop to minus temperatures at night and in the morning. We live here, yet we still need to wear warm clothes like our traditional 'Pheran' (a loose-fitting robe worn in Jammu and Kashmir by both men and women) and caps. So, I would request the tourists to be prepared in terms of correct winter wear and especially gloves. We can operate without gloves here, as we have become habituated with the weather. For tourists, it is the best season."

He said that tourism will help them earn in this weather. He said, "If tourists visit the Kashmir Valley in this season, then it will support our tourism economy a lot. We will be able to earn through tourism and also be happy to welcome our guests. Tourists enjoy a lot as the scenery is like heaven for them, and heaven is best enjoyed in the cold."

When asked if the Dal Lake is freezing or not, he said, "It is not freezing a lot, but yes, it is seen to be freezing if one visits the village areas. In the next 5-6 days, the Dal Lake will start freezing here in the morning as well. When snow starts falling, the lake can freeze over. Then on the frozen lake, we will be able to play games like cricket, volleyball and football as we used to in our childhood."

The Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly a targeted terrorist attack on tourists, primarily Hindus, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians and injured 20 others. The attack was reportedly claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The attack occurred in Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist spot known as "mini-Switzerland," which had reportedly seen a resurgence in tourism in recent years. By targeting tourists, the attackers allegedly aimed to disrupt the local economy and challenge the Indian government's assurance of restored peace and normalcy in the Valley. (ANI)

