Srinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday directed all the units in the valley to ensure hassle-free movement of doctors and other essential workers, including journalists, during the 84-hour COVID lockdown that will start from 7 pm.

People have been asked to dial '112' in case they require any assistance during the lockdown period.

"During the lockdown period, all the police units have been directed to facilitate hassle free movement of doctors, health workers and essential services," Kumar said on the official Twitter handle of Kashmir zone police.

The IGP said movement of journalists -- both from print and electronic media -- should also be facilitated.

"Journalists are requested to carry their identity cards," he added.

As Jammu and Kashmir is going through a second wave of COVID-19 logging more than 3,000 fresh cases for two consecutive days, the administration has announced an 84-hour lockdown in 11 districts of the Union Territory from 7 pm on Thursday to 7 am on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)