New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A group of displaced Kashmiri Pandits living in Delhi met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Tuesday.

"During this meeting, Kashmiri Pandits stated that their community is very disheartened and concerned as political parties are only playing politics in their name. They said that they have been made pawns for vote-bank politics," stated the official release.

Also Read | Rajasthan Will Plunge Into Severe Power Crisis if It Fails To Get Coal From Chhattisgarh, Says RRVUNL CMD RK Sharma.

Reacting to this, CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, "Consider me as your elder brother. I will always be there for you. The Delhi Government respects your emotions and understands your concerns. Rest be assured, we will solve each and every problem that you have raised.''

Reacting to their allegation, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We don't believe in any kind of vote-bank politics. We believe in bringing change. Just see how we have made night shelters all over the city. The people are no one's vote bank and they deserve dignity. I just want your love and blessings. This is what keeps us going."

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Meeting With UK Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn Anti-National Act, Plot Against Country, Says BJP.

The Kashmiri Pandits also put their problems in front of the CM upon which he directed officers to redress all their grievances at the earliest. They informed that some shops allotted to them have been shifted near INA. There is a problem with the electricity connection, which needs to be resolved soon.

They further handed over a memorandum to the CM, and stated, "We were shifted by the PWD Flyover Division in the INA market. But the newly allotted Kashmiri Migrant Market has not been able to get electricity connections till now. Instead of providing electricity to our 36 shops, the power company issued the estimates of unaffordable amounts for the electricity installation and power connection. As you are aware that we are Kashmiri migrants and have suffered due to frequent dislocations, it is not possible for us to pay such a huge amount and get the things done."

They said, "We need cooperation from the government so that the displaced traders of Jammu and Kashmir can be pacified too. We were also promised compensation for shifting of shops. Other markets have received compensation per shop. But we have not been given any relief in kind or in cash. We hope that you will personally look into the matter yourself and direct the departments to provide electricity connections to 36 shops with compensation without any delay."

Following this, the Delhi CM directed officials to install transformers. "If there is no transformer at the site, then the transformer should be installed immediately. Whatever expenditure is needed will be spent by the government", said Kejriwal.

CM Kejriwal further said that if compensation of the 17 people whose shops have been shifted has been withheld, then it should also be released at the earliest.

The Kashmiri group had come to meet the CM along with Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)