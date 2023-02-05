Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) As a mark of tribute to auteur Mrinal Sen on his birth centenary year, national award-winning director Kaushik Ganguly, in his next outing 'Palan', is recreating the characters of the master filmmaker's critically acclaimed venture 'Kharij'.

Ganguly, talking to PTI, said audience will get to relive the magnificence of Sen's 'Kharij', through its characters, with the storyline set some 40 years later.

'Palan' will have seasoned actors Anjan Dutt, Mamata Shankar and Sreela Majumdar reprising their roles in the original 1982 film, which had bagged the Special Jury Award at the Cannes film festival.

The film will also feature Jisshu Sengupta and Paoli Dam in crucial roles.

"We have decided to release 'Palan' on May 19, five days after Mrinal Sen's birth anniversary," Sen said.

Dutt told PTI that the film gave him, along with Shankar and Majumdar, an opportunity to revive the memories of their shoot for 'Kharij'.

"As we came together to commemorate the making of 'Kharij', we got a chance to look back fondly on the experiences we had had then while working with the master director," he said.

Taking to Facebook, the auteur's only son, Kunal Sen, wrote, "Exactly 40 years ago my father made a film called Kharij. It was critically well received and won, among others, the Special Jury Prize at Cannes.

"This year, director Kaushik Ganguly made a film with the same characters, played by the same set of actors, but 40 years older. Looking forward to watching it."

