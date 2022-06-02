Hyderabad, June 2: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday attended an event to mark the state formation day in Hyderabad.

Rao had earlier said that the formation of Telangana was made possible due to the sacrifices made by people, and it has been built with the same spirit.

On the occasion of the state's formation day, the government released a 172-page 'progress report' highlighting the developmental works carried out to benefit the public.

In its report on the occasion of the state formation day, the government laid down the schemes that have benefitted a large chunk of the population in the state through Shaadi Mubarak, KCR kits, Kalyana Laxmi, Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions among others.

According to the report, nearly 63 lakh farmers have been receiving Rythu Bandhu twice a year which equals Rs 5,000 per acre since 2018, while 60.83 lakh farmers have received the same for the Kharif season. Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, and the day is celebrated as Telangana Day or Telangana Formation Day. Telangana Statehood Day 2022 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Others Greet People on Formation Day.

Watch live! CM Sri KCR delivering #TelanganaFormationDay speech from Public Gardens#JaiTelangana https://t.co/aYUYzxVZs2 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion and said that Telangana is synonymous with hard work and unparalleled dedication to national progress.

"Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the State's Formation Day. The people of Telangana are synonymous with hard work and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world-renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who hails from Telangana, said that BJP will fulfil the dreams of the people of Telangana. "Today Central Government is working for Telangana's development. I have full trust that under PM Modi's leadership, Telangana will move forward on the path of development. BJP will fulfil the dreams of the people of Telangana," Reddy told ANI.

The Union Minister also hoisted the national flag at his official residence in New Delhi on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. The Ministry of Culture will organize Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Delhi on June 2 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the event, officials said on Tuesday.

