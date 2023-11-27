Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana chief G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao are going to lose their respective constituencies in the November 30 state assembly elections.

The BJP chief in the poll-bound state said that KCR is going to lose both his seats--Gajwel and Kamareddy--to BJP contestants.

"I would like to tell KTR that he himself is going to lose (election). His father, the Telangana CM, is going to lose against the BJP in both seats. In Gajwel, BJP candidate Etala Rajender is going to win with a huge majority, and in Kamareddy, our candidate is going to defeat both KPCC chief Revanth Reddy and him," he said while responding to KTR's continuous sharp barbs targeted at the BJP.

"KTR should first think of his father; he can think about the BJP later. Your family and you are going to leave politics and go to the farmhouse after December 3. You have no future of remaining in power," the Union Minister added.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP as the state goes to the polls on November 30.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

