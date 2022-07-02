Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport, who is arriving in the city today to participate in the two-day long Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting.

KCR will receive Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet Airport just a couple of hours before PM Modi lands at the same airport, according to the sources.

KCR has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18.

During the arrival of the Prime Minister today, only one TRS Minister will be present at the airport for his welcome while all other ministers including the Chief Minister will receive Yashwant Sinha.

Notably, this is for the third time in six months that CM KCR is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting Prime Minister. Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when PM Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB). In February this year, KCR had remained absent during the Prime Minister's visit to Hyderabad.

The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today.

The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.

In his speech and then BJP national executive the Prime Minister is expected to give a roadmap for the party in the coming times especially when they look at Assembly elections in the big states like Gujarat.

On Sunday afternoon the Prime Minister will address a public rally at the Parade grounds.This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last meeting which took place in November 2021 happened in a hybrid manner in which leaders were present physically as well as joined virtually.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government.

Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.

The BJP's initiative comes at a time when Telangana is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP sees a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government.

This two-day meeting of the BJP has seen the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership taking potshots at the Modi government especially when the leaders talk about development. (ANI)

