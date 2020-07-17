Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that Chief Minister K C Rao had planned to renovate the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) way back in 2015 but the opposition parties stalled the work by approaching the court and obtaining a stay order.

Yadav, while speaking to ANI said, "Osmania General Hospital was built 113 years ago. It has 1,168 beds. In 2015, K C Rao had visited the hospital and noticed that it was not in good condition. Lakhs of patients visit this hospital. Service to poor, backward classes, minorities is provided here."

Also Read | Jharkhand Govt Makes 14-Days Home Quarantine Mandatory for People Returning to State, Asks Them to Register at State's Website Before The Journey.

"The CM announced to renovate or construct the hospital as it is a historical property. The medical department was instructed to survey the infrastructure of Osmania General Hospital. JNTU also surveyed the hospital and said that it is in bad condition. They had said that eight of the buildings could fall at any time," he added.

Attacking the Opposition, Yadav said, "But here the Opposition party leaders were opposing it or approaching the court. They objected and brought a stay to the process. Whenever the government does good work, they oppose it. The same was done in the Secretariat issue."

Also Read | Rajasthan Police SOG Allowed to Enter Manesar Hotel Where Rebel Congress MLAs Are Camping: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

On July 15, after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad city, the state-run OGH was flooded with water. People were seen wading through rainwater inside a ward in the hospital.

Similar scenes were witnessed after water entered the hospital wards following the rains on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)