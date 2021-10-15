Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath will close for winters in November, informed Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board on Friday.

Kedarnath temple will close on November 22 while the Badrinath temple will close on November 20, said the officials.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Kedarnath on November 9.

Meanwhile, the gates of the Tungnath Temple will close on October 30.

The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, that is, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath is referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra.'

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls for Review and Reformulation of National Population Policy Keeping Next 50 Years in Mind.

The portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district were opened for pilgrims on May 17 while the Badrinath temple was opened on May 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)