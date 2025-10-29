Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) National Spokesperson Waris Pathan fired back at political strategist and Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor over his recent remarks, accusing him of trying to enhance his political image by invoking AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's name.

"The easiest thing in this world is giving free advice... I would tell Prashant Kishor to keep his advice to himself... He himself is scared and is not contesting the elections... Be it Prashant Kishor, RJD, Congress, or JDU, all of them started having stomach aches when they saw lakhs of people attend Owaisi's Yatra in Seemanchal... Prashant Kishor wants to enhance his political image by invoking Owaisi's name, but this is a clear example of his fear and anxiety," he told ANI on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Monday, Jan Suraaj, the Founder, advised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to focus on his Hyderabad constituency rather than venture into Bihar's Seemanchal region.

He said that "sons of Seemanchal should be leaders of Seemanchal" and added that Muslims here will not commit the mistake of 2020.

While talking to the media, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said, "Owaisi Sahab is my friend. But my unsolicited advice to him is to handle Hyderabad. Protect your stronghold in Hyderabad; don't cause unnecessary confusion by coming to Seemanchal. Had you handled Hyderabad and done the welfare of Muslims there, it would have been good."

He further made a very strong remark that the son of the Seemanchal region should be the leader. "This time, Muslims of Seemanchal will not make the mistake that was committed in 2020. Owaisi Sahab is well respected, and he is well-educated, but let him stay in Hyderabad. There is no need to install a leader from Hyderabad here."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) released its list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

