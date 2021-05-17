Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya on Monday instructed officials to keep a buffer stock of medical oxygen and ensure uninterrupted supply of the life-saving gas in view of the possibility of bad weather conditions due to the impact of the Tauktae cyclone.

Since transportation may get affected due to heavy rainfall in parts of the state in the next couple of days, the chief secretary has asked the officials to keep the buffer stock ready, according to a release.

Arya said a team of state-level officers should coordinate with the district collectors for the oxygen supply.

He asked them to ensure alternate arrangements for electricity with generators at hospitals, oxygen plants and other emergency places in view of the possibility of power disruptions due to strong winds and rain.

Arya instructed officials to keep in constant contact with the Union government to arrange medicines for the treatment of black fungus and explore the possibility of procuring medicines directly from abroad.

Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal briefed him about the status of delivery of oxygen concentrators which have been purchased from abroad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)