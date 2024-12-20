New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP of conspiring to delete the names of Purvanchalis from electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi Assembly election due in February.

Kejriwal also alleged that BJP President JP Nadda had compared Purvanchalis living in Delhi to Rohingyas in Parliament. He said that the AAP will not allow the deletion of named from the voters' list.

"I want to tell people of Purvanchal that we won't let anyone's name get cut. We respect you and we will give respectful life. If BJP people come to your house, don't tell them your name and don't show your voter ID card. Don't keep any contact with BJP, they might be asking for details from you to cut your name...JP Nadda ji had compared the people of Purvanchal to Rohingyas inside the Parliament two days ago," Kejriwal said in a press conference here.

"AAP will go to every Purvanchal person's home and will show this video of Nadda, and will explain how BJP is hatching a conspiracy against Purvachal people staying in Delhi," he added.

Kejriwal said that AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will launch a campaign against this "conspiracy" in the coming days.

"This is a conspiracy against Purvanchal society. We condemn it. Those who have been living here for 30-40 years are being called infiltrators and Rohingyas. Their votes are being cut. This is a conspiracy of BJP because they vote for Aam Aadmi Party," Kejriwal said.

Earlier also, AAP accused the BJP of deleting voters' names from the electoral rolls ahead of the Delhi Assembly election to defeat Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP and the BJP spared over this row on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha with Sanjay Singh accusing the BJP of trying to win the election by "deceit", while Nadda accusing the AAP of supporting the settlement of Rohingya refugees in the Capital for vote-bank politics.

BJP President JP Nadda had said it has to be seen if AAP has been power so long in Delhi on the votes of Rohingya and Bangladeshis.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

