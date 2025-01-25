New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Hitting the campaign trail in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of playing "politics of deceit and lies", and exhorted people to vote for the BJP for the development of the city.

Addressing his public meeting in the city for the February 5 assembly polls, Shah also slammed the AAP for allegedly misleading people by claiming the BJP will discontinue all existing welfare schemes in Delhi if voted to power.

"PM Modi has himself assured that no existing welfare scheme for the poor in Delhi will be discontinued but Arvind Kejriwal is spreading lies... They are misleading people. I am saying it again again the BJP will not stop any scheme meant for the welfare of the poor," he told the rally in Rajouri Garden.

Shah alleged the AAP government did nothing in the 10 years of its power apart from betraying the people of Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal promised a corruption-free Delhi but committed liquor scam worth crores of rupees," he alleged.

Shah reiterated the BJP's poll promises and appealed to people to vote for the party and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands to end the "politics of deceit and lies".

"We have to make Delhi garbage-free, remove 'aapda' (disaster -- referring to AAP) and ensure potable water supply. To make Delhi the number one capital in the world, make Modi ji win," he appealed to people.

Shah was campaigning for BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa who is contesting from the Rajouri Garden assembly seat.

Delhi will vote in the assembly polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

