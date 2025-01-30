New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of running a "marathon of lies" and claiming that the man who entered politics to end corruption is now involved in major scams.

"Arvind Kejriwal is once again on his marathon of speaking lies. He is making new promises. The person who came with the motive to end corruption did huge scams," Fadnavis said while addressing the gathering at a public rally in Balbir Nagar here.

Also Read | Manoj Kumar Ram Attacked: Bihar Congress MP Injured After Unidentified Men Attack Him Over Land Dispute in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal over several new promises made by him ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, Fadnavis said, "Once a person died and went to heaven, where Chitragupta started deliberating on his 'sin' and 'virtue'. Meanwhile, the man heard a 'ping' sound and asked Chitragupta about it. Replying to the query, Chitragupta said, 'Whenever a politician speaks lies during the Delhi election campaign, this sound is heard. After 10 minutes, as the sound became consistent, the man asked, 'What happened?' Chitragupta replied, 'Arvind Kejriwal's speech has started'."

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis expressed confidence that Delhi would vote out the AAP and said that the BJP would come to power in the national capital. He further accused the AAP of "corruption" and "lying."

Also Read | 'India World's Go-To Launch Pad': PM Narendra Modi Shares 3 Infographics Showing Record Number of Foreign Satellites Launched From Country in a Decade.

Maharashtra CM campaigned for BJP candidate Praveen Nimesh, who is contesting for the Gokal Pur Assembly seat.

"Delhi has made up its mind. The people of Delhi are going to go with BJP. The women of Delhi are going to bring about the change in Delhi. The sisters of Delhi have decided to keep the fake Kejriwal government at home and bring the BJP government. A BJP government will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Fadnavis also accused Kejriwal of betraying social activist Anna Hazare, alleging he sidelined the latter to assume the Chief Minister's position.

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, the political battle has intensified with allegations flying between the three major parties: AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced setbacks in the last two elections, failing to secure any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed only eight. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)