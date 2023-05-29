New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will participate in a Tiranga Yatra in Haryana's Jind district next week as part of his party's campaign for the assembly elections in Haryana slated for next year.

The term of the state legislative assembly will expire on November 3, 2024.

Also Read | BJP Wins Both Seats in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad Bypolls.

"A Tiranga Yatra along with a road show has been organised in the Jind district of Haryana on June 8 to sound the poll bugle in the state," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta, who was recently appointed as the party's Haryana unit president, told PTI on Monday.

Both Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will participate in the mega event in which around 50,000 people are expected to take part, he said.

Also Read | BJP Chief Ministers Discuss People-Centric Schemes During Meeting With PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal held a meeting here with his party's Haryana unit leaders who came to invite him to the event.

The meeting was attended by AAP's national organisation secretary Sandeep Pathak, Gupta and other party leaders from Haryana. Ashok Tanwar, who was recently appointed as the AAP's campaign committee chairman for Haryana, was also present at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)