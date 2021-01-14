New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on Thursday with officials from the health department, heads of hospitals and all-district officials to review preparations under the Delhi government's government''s COVID vaccination rollout plan.

This comes ahead of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive which is scheduled to begin on January 16.

The Chief Minister will review the rollout plan of the coronavirus vaccination program at 11 am today.

Yesterday Kejriwal had announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi if the Centre fails to do so.

"I request everyone to not spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccine. I had appealed to the Central govt that Covid-19 vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If the Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi," Kejriwal told media during his visit to meet the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta who died due to Covid-19.

The chief minister had announced a Rs 1 crore financial assistance for the family of Dr Gupta, who working at a Delhi government dispensary in Karkardooma and died in November 2020.

The central government has planned to inoculate around 300 lakh healthcare workers at 2,934 session sites, including 89 sites in Delhi, on the first day of the world's biggest vaccination drive across India.

36 government hospitals and 53 private hospitals will have a vaccination site each, Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain had said on Sunday. In the first phase, healthcare workers will be vaccinated followed by frontline workers. Teachers have also been included in the category of frontline workers, he said. (ANI)

