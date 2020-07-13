New Delhi, July 13: As plasma therapy has proven to be instrumental in curing COVID-19 patients, the second plasma bank in the national capital will be started at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Manish Sisodia said that the plasma therapy started in the national capital proved to be a success and it was being replicated by other states too. Kerala's First Plasma Bank Set Up at Government Medical College Hospital in Manjeri.

"The people who are interested in donating plasma will be given a safe and conducive atmosphere to save more lives. The Delhi government is starting one more plasma bank which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister," Sisodia said. It is noteworthy that the trial of plasma therapy had first been conducted at the LNJP hospital.

Deputy Medical Superintendent at LNJP hospital, Dr Ritu Saxena said that the need for the second plasma bank was being felt in Delhi as the hospital is the biggest COVID treatment centre in the national capital.

"One plasma bank was needed at LNJP as it is the biggest COVID hospital in Delhi. We had demanded machines for the hospital which have arrived. It will be inaugurated tomorrow by the Delhi Chief Minister. With this, patients will not have to run outside and we can give plasma to them here only," Dr Saxena said.

The Deputy MS added that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has given the hospital approval to administer plasma therapy to 200 more patients.

"Over 5,000 COVID-19 patients have got cured at LNJP. We will now approach them and urge them to donate plasma. The hospital will conduct their screening and then all those who meet the standards will be allowed to donate plasma," she said. Punjab to Set Up Plasma Bank as COVID-19 Cases Spike in the State.

She also said that a separate entry point and a corridor have been kept for those who will arrive in the premises to donate plasma to ensure a hassle-free environment for the donors and remove all chances of spread of infection.

According to Dr Saxena, Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia has reviewed the preparations made at LNJP. The first plasma bank in Delhi had been started on July 2 in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

