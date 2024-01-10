New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not yet received any formal invitation for the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, sources in the AAP said on Wednesday.

The chief minister, however, received a letter a few days back informing that he should block his dates and that a formal invite along with details will follow, said a source in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"No subsequent formal invite has come yet," he added.

However, a top Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary claimed that an "invitation" was sent to Kejriwal a few days back.

"I cannot confirm whether it was given to him personally or through post or digitally but he has been invited for the ceremony," he said.

The invitation cards for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya are being “hand-delivered to all the guests” through representatives of the temple trust and a large number of volunteers, official sources had said earlier.

Besides, various representatives of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the VHP and their allies are also aiding in hand-delivering the invitations.

