Kannur, January 1: One student was killed and 15 others were injured after a school bus overturned in the Valakkai area of Kannur district on Wednesday evening, an official said. The deceased was identified as Nedhya S Rajesh, a fifth-grade girl student.

According to the Public Relations Department Government of Kerala, "The incident occurred near the Valakkai Bridge when the bus lost control on a slope and flipped over. 15 children were injured in the accident." The injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Kerala Road Accident: Bus Carrying School Students Loses Control and Overturns in Kannur, 15 Children Injured.

A student of Class 5 lost her life, while 14 other Students were injured, when a school bus lost control and overturned in Valakkai, Kannur, the horrific RoadAccident caught on CCTV. The SchoolBus belonged to Kurumathur Chinmaya School

The bus belonged to the Kurumathur Chinmaya School and was carrying the students home after school hours. Residents in the area quickly responded, launching rescue efforts immediately after the accident. Further details on the matter are awaited.

