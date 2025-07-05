Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 5 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday announced that the annual school olympics will be held in Thiruvananthapuram this year, while Thrissur will host the school arts festival.

The minister announced the venues for the popular annual events, which see thousands of students showcasing their talents, during a meeting with representatives of teachers' unions, an official statement said.

The arts festival for Teachers Training Institutes (TTI) and Pre-Primary Teacher Training Institutes (PPTI) will be held in Wayanad, while the distribution of state-level teachers' and school performance awards will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, he added.

Malappuram will host the special school arts festival, and the science fest will be held in Palakkad, Sivankutty informed the meeting.

The minister said the dates for these events will be announced later.

The new academic calendar for 2025-26 was also released during the meeting.

A total of 42 representatives from various teachers' organisations attended, the statement added.

