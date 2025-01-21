Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday paid tribute to Malayalam literary figure and Jnanpith award winner M T Vasudevan Nair, former state minister M T Padma and an ex-MLA who died last year.

Speaker A N Shamseer recalled the achievements of Nair, Padma and K Muhammadunni Haji and their contributions to society.

The House observed two minutes of silence to remember them before commencing its business for the day.

Nair, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, following heart failure, died on December 25, 2024. He was 91.

Popularly known as M T, he authored nine novels, 19 collections of short stories, directed six films, wrote around 54 screenplays, and published several collections of essays and memoirs over a career spanning seven decades.

M T's literary achievements earned him the Jnanpith Award in 1995, India's highest literary honour, as well as numerous other accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and O N V Literary Award.

In 2005, M T was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

Former Kerala Minister and senior Congress leader Padma passed away in Mumbai on November 12 last year due to age-related ailments. She was 81.

She was elected from the Koyilandy Assembly constituency twice and served as the state Minister for Fisheries, Rural Development, and the Registration Department in the UDF government during 1991-96.

Former MLA and IUML leader Haji died at his house at Pookottur in Malappuram district on January 18. He was 82.

He represented the Kondotty seat in the Assembly for two terms in 2006 and 2011.

