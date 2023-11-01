Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the 67th Kerala formation day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his wishes to all citizens of Kerala.

Calling for 'unity' and 'growth', the CM urged the citizens to make Kerala a better state by eradicating caste and religious differences.

Also Read | India Follows 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' Approach With Neighbouring Nations Too, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

"Modern Kerala was built on the foundation of the ideas of national movement and renaissance movement. But this is the stage where Kerala has to grow into a more developed society by taking on the challenges created by the new millennium. With that conviction, we should be able to move forward with unity beyond caste and religious differences to create a knowledge economy", he stated.

Vijayan said the state foundation day was an occassion to realise the dreams of those who fought for the state.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Protest: All-Party Meeting Called by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Over Maratha Quota Stir Begins (Watch Video).

Vijayan said, "The demand for reformation of the state on the basis of language is one that arose as part of the national freedom struggle. It is the sixty-seventh anniversary of its realization. Kerala was formed on the basis of the linguistic unity of all the regions that were administratively separated from Tirukochi and Malabar. It is also an occasion to remember how much the dreams of those who fought for it have come true. We are proud that we have been able to make many of them a reality."

The Kerala CM also highlighted the importance of 'Keraleeyam'- a week-long cultural festival, in depicting the values, culture and ethnicity of Kerala and its people.

"In order to give energy to these efforts, a big effort to present our land with all its achievements to the world is being organized for seven days from Kerala Birth Day under the name of Keraleeyam. It is a celebration of 'Keralaness'. Kerala is also an expression of the creativity of the people who take pride in their own language, culture and achievement", the Chief minister stated.

Kerala foundation day, also known as Kerala Piravi marks the birth of the state of Kerala. It is celebrated every year on November 1st. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)