New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Kerala Congress screening committee meeting will be held on March 1 in Delhi at 11 AM for the Selection of Probable Candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly election.

The meeting will be attended by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leader and other Senior Leaders of the state, along with Screening committee members.

Madhusudan Mistry is the chairperson of the AICC Screening Committee for the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections.

The screening committee plays a crucial role in the candidate selection process, evaluating potential candidates based on their winnability, grassroots connect, and contribution to the party before recommending names to the Congress high command for final approval.

The meeting assumes significance as the Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the first half of 2026, and political parties are in the process of finalizing their candidates for the polls. (ANI)

