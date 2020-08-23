Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Civil police officer Ajith Madhavan, who is also a trainer of police dog squad, adopted Koovi - a dog that lost the family that raised it, in Rajamala landslide.

'Koovi' helped the rescue team in recovering the body of a 2-year-old landslide victim.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory Near Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

The death toll in the Idukki landslide rose to 65 on Thursday after three more bodies were found in a search operation using a radar system.

The incident occurred in Idukki district on August 7 triggered by heavy rains in several parts of Kerala. (ANI)

Also Read | Samvatsari 2020: PM Narendra Modi Says Michchhami Dukkadam to Greet People on the Occasion of Samvatsari, The Last Day of Paryushan Parv.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)