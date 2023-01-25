Gold seized by the custom officials at Kochi airport (Photo/ANI)

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 25 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department seized 1,062 grams of gold worth Rs 48.5 lakhs from a passenger at Kochi airport on Wednesday.

On the basis of profiling done by AIU officials, a passenger travelling from Dubai to Kochi Airport by flight AI934 was intercepted at the green channel.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Working on Power Pole Dies of Electric Shock in Thane.

During the examination of the said passenger, four capsules of gold in compound form weighing 1,062 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

The accused, identified as Sahin, is a native of Palakkad city in Kerala.

Also Read | US: Female Teacher Rapes Student in Exchange for Giving Him 'Good Grades' in Missouri, Faces seven Charges for Sex Crimes.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)