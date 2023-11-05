Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 5 (ANI): In a heartwarming tale of love and faithfulness, a pet dog is waiting for its owner in front of the mortuary in Kannur District Hospital, where it has been waiting for its deceased master for the past four months, not knowing that he is dead.

Vikas Kumar, a staff member at the District Hospital in Kannur, said, "A patient came to the hospital four months ago and the dog had come along with the patient. The patient died and the dog saw the owner being taken to the mortuary...The dog feels that the owner is still here. The dog does not leave this place and has been here for the past four months."

The relationship between dogs and humans dates back to ancient times. But here, at a time when even family ties are breaking, a pet dog waits for his master in front of the mortuary.

Kumar said that the faithful dog now lived here and it was very good in behaviour.

Dogs are known for their loyalty and faithfulness to their owners. This is due to their strong pack instincts and the bond they form with their human families. They have evolved to be social creatures and thrive on human companionship. Additionally, dogs have a strong sense of smell and can pick up on the unique scent of their owner, further strengthening their attachment.

Notably, the dog's longing for his master draws parallels to the story of Hachiko, the dog who waited outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo for his master to return.

According to nippon.com the story of Hachiko, the dog who waited outside Shibuya Station in Tokyo for his master to return even after he had died, tugs at the heartstrings of people worldwide.

A statue of the faithful hound outside the station is the most popular meeting spot in Japan and attracts many tourists too. (ANI)

