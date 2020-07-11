Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Swapna Suresh, a key suspect in the Kerala gold smuggling cases, has been taken in custody by National Investigation Agency here.

Her family members have also been taken into custody by NIA, which is probing the case.

Also Read | Swapna Suresh, Main Accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Taken Into Custody by NIA in Bengaluru.

She will be produced at the NIA office in Kochi on Sunday.

The Customs Department had on July 5 seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore concealed in diplomatic consignment at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Also Read | Swapna Suresh, Main Accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Taken Into Custody by NIA in Bengaluru: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

The NIA on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the three persons allegedly involved in the case.

The agency has charged them with offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Swapna Suresh was on the run following the gold seizure. She was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), which comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister. She was ousted after being named an accused in the case.

Sarith Kumar, an accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested on July 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)