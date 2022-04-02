Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday interacted with the students who had visited Raj Bhavan to take part virtually in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' and asked the students to develop emotional resilience stating that there should be a determination to deal with situations where there are failures.

The Kerala Governor watched the event virtually along with the students.

Interacting with the students of St. Teresa's CGHSS, Ernakulam, after the programme in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students, the Governor said, "There is nothing in this world, no better teacher than failures. When you fail, you have the opportunity to learn so many things. We should try to learn from every small thing and should try to develop emotional resilience. We can deal with situations where we have not been able to succeed. That determination should come."

Motivating the students ahead of their examinations, Khan said that there is no student without some productive qualities and therefore they should challenge themselves while doing their duty.

"There is not a single person who is total without attributes, without some highly productive quality. But the managers will have to find out and managers include your parents and teachers. They will have to identify your attributes and you need to intensify accordingly. The key is that don't let others intervene, you should challenge yourself in every duty," he said.

The Governor stressed on developing emotional resilience and said that success is not succeeding every time, but not giving up on trying is success.

"It is absolutely essential to develop emotional resilience. Emotional resilience means it is not necessary every time that you meet success. Who is successful? Success doesn't mean you succeeded every time. Success means that you don't give up. When I failed in achieving something, what does it indicate? Either my plan was not in accordance with the plan of nature or I was not fully prepared to execute it. Never try to blame others. But learn from your failures," he said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event in which the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme. (ANI)

