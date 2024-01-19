Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 19 (ANI): To honour the invaluable contributions for the motherland, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated a felicitation ceremony organised for 'Veer Naris' (war widows) and serving and former soldiers at the Pangode Military Station here on Friday.

The Kerala Governor, during his inaugural address, commended the Army leadership for the "Ma Matti Mathrubhumi" theme for Army Day, which has mother" as the common factor.

"The words 'Mother, mother earth and mother nation have great significance in each one of our lives. The bravery and fortitude of a soldier protecting our country come from the resilience and unwavering support of his or her family," said the governor.

"Therefore, it is the duty of each one of us to protect our mother nature," he added.

The visit also showcased a display arena for the Kerala Governor where New Generation equipment was utilised for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations during flood relief efforts undertaken in Tuticorin District by the troops of Pangode Military Station.

Brigadier MP Salil, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, Mrs.Sunitha Ambika, wife of Station Commander and Sr. Director of the Army Family Welfare Organisation, senior officers and soldiers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

