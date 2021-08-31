Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 31 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Arjun Ayanki, the second accused in the Kozhikode Airport Gold Smuggling case, and ruled that he can't leave Kerala without permission and also restricted him entry to Kannur district which is his native place.

While allowing Ayanki's bail plea, Justice V Shircy ordered the release of Arjun on his executing a bond for Rs Five lakh with two solvent sureties before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50i To Be Launched in India Soon, Specifications Emerge Online.

The court made it clear that one of the sureties should be his close relative. The other bail conditions are that he shall not enter Kannur district for three months or till filing of the final report, whichever is earlier, and that he shall not leave the State without the prior permission of the magistrate court.

The court also directed the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer on the first and last Mondays of every month between 11 am and 12 noon till the filing of the charge sheet. He had also been asked to surrender his passport before the magistrate court.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Congress Rift: TS Singh Deo’s Presence in Delhi Sparks Speculation.

Arjun Ayanki, the former Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader, which is the youth organization of the Communist Party of India (CPI(M)), was arrested in connection with a failed attempt to smuggle in 2.3 kg of gold through Kozhikode airport by a carrier. Earlier, a special court for economic offences had rejected the request of the Customs to extend Arjun Aayanki's custody period.

On June 21, 2021, Customs officials had seized 2.3 kilograms of gold from a Malappuram native Mohammed Shafeeque Melethil from the Karipur airport. The Customs Officials had arrested Arjun Ayanki on June 28, following the seizure of gold and the Customs contended that the Arjun Ayanki had links with Mohammed Shafeeque. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)