Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 23 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and Congress Leader, VD Satheesan, along with Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other leaders, paid their last respects to N Ramachandran, who was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for the deceased in Kerala's Kochi. The solemn ceremony was attended by family, relatives and close friends of the victim.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Earlier in the day, Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai condemned the Pahalgam terror attack as a "shocking, cowardly" assault on innocent people and expressed faith in the government's response to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Speaking to mediapersons, Annamalai said, "This is a shocking, cowardly attack in which innocent people have been targeted... I have full faith that the agencies that have to act will act, and we all need to exercise calmness. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah have said that they will ensure that whoever has done this will be hunted down. 100 per cent the government will do that..."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan and 4 Associates Kidnap Electronics Trader To Repay Debt, Demands INR 1.5 Crore Ransom in Jhansi; Accused Arrested.

Following the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the loss and directed the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Roots to set up a help desk for Malayalis currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

The desk aims to support those affected by the incident and provide them with updated information and services.NORKA Roots has launched a dedicated help line. Concerned individuals can reach out via the toll-free number 1800 425 3939 or the missed call service at +91 88020 12345.

Kerala House in New Delhi has also been instructed to provide necessary transit support to those in need.

Security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday announced a series of steps to give a strong message to Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, stating that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance and the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Addressing a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.

The CCS meeting, which lasted over two hours, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and they have a week to leave India.

He said the overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

"Recognising the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures - The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025," Misri said.

"Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme. Any SPES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India," he added.

He said India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. "These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled," Misri said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)