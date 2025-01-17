Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): Kerala's Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan on Friday asked the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the state to withdraw its decision to allow a global liquor major to establish manufacturing units in Palakkad district, terming it a violation of the existing policy.

"The day before yesterday, the Kerala government's Cabinet made a decision to provide a license for the India-made foreign liquor bottling plant and to produce the brewery brandy, wine and other India-made foreign liquors. This is a violation of the policy which has been in existence for the last 25 years," Satheesan told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Councillors Ravinder Solanki and Narender Girsa Join BJP Ahead of Polls.

He warned of agitation if the government does not revoke the decision.

"Without consulting anybody, the government deviated from the policy which has been taken for the last 25 years...So, we demand that the government withdraw this decision. Otherwise, we will start agitation," he said.

Also Read | Pune-Nashik Highway Road Accident: 9 Killed As Minivan Rams Into Stationary Bus in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) is expected to raise the issue in the Budget session of the State Assembly which began on Friday with a policy address by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal will present the State Budget on February 7.

The Assembly will meet for 27 days of sittings in its 13th session. The discussion on the thanksgiving motion on the Governor's address will be held from January 20 to January 22. The State Budget will be presented on February 7, followed by a general discussion on it from February 11 to February 13. The final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the 2024-25 fiscal will be considered on February 13.

The Assembly will take a break from February 14 to March 2. During this period, Subject Committees will scrutinise the demands for grants.

Once the session resumes on March 4, the Assembly will take up the demands for grants for the 2025-26 fiscal.

Before the session winds up on March 28, the House will pass two Appropriation Bills concerning the final supplementary demands for grants for the 2024-25 fiscal and the 2025-26 State Budget. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)