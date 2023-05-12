Kochi, May 12 (PTI) A Maldivian passenger was apprehended by the CISF at the Cochin airport on Friday for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics worth Rs 40 lakh by concealing them in his body around the groin area, a spokesperson of the force said.

The passenger was supposed to take a flight to Male but Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel found him to be suspicious during frisking around 9 am, he said.

The man was taken to a separate enclosure and frisked again, leading to the recovery of 33 capsules containing suspected Amphetamine, a narcotics item which acts as a powerful stimulant of the central nervous system and is highly addictive, the spokesperson said.

A total of 325.5 gm of the suspected drugs was recovered and it is worth about Rs 40 lakh, he said.

The man has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (CB), the official said.

