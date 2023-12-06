Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], December 6 (ANI): A court in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Wednesday sent a woman and her lover to 14 days of judicial custody after their arrest in connection with the suspicious death of her one-and-a-half-month-old child.

According to the police, the baby was brought dead to Ernakulam General Hospital on December 3. The hospital reported the death as suspicious, prompting an investigation by the Elamakkara police.

After recording their statements, the police arrested the mother and her lover on Tuesday.

Following their arrest, they were presented before the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The police emphasized that due to the absence of witnesses, this case will rely solely on scientific, digital, and circumstantial evidence.

Accused Aswathy will be transferred to Kakkanad Women's Jail, while Shanif will be shifted to Aluva Sub Jail. (ANI)

