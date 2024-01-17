Thrissur, January 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed puja and darshan at Guruvayur Sri Krishna Swamy Temple in Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday morning. Guruvayur Devaswom is a temple dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan and is one of the most important places of worship for Hindus and often referred to as Bhuloka Vaikuntham (Holy Abode of Vishnu on Earth).

The Prime Minister arrived in Kerala on Tuesday night where he received a warm welcome from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, MoS V Muraleedharan and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery. PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Kochi on Tuesday which was attended by thousands of supporters.

BJP state president K Surendran accompanied the Prime Minister on board his motorcade for the roadshow. During his visit to Kerala, PM Modi will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 4,000 crore, viz., the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi, a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office stated.

These major infrastructure projects are in line with the Prime Minister's vision to transform India's ports, shipping, and waterways sectors and build capacity and self-sufficiency in it. With the commissioning of these 3 projects, the nation's shipbuilding and repair capacities, as well as the growth of energy infrastructure, including ancillary industries, will get a boost. The projects will also boost EXIM trade, reduce logistics costs, drive economic growth, build self-reliance and create numerous domestic and international business opportunities.

This is the second visit of the PM to Kerala in span of two weeks. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Veerabhadra temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. A place that holds important significance in Ramayana. The Prime Minister heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan which is in Telugu.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala. pic.twitter.com/rm8j7aii9W — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

The significance of the Temple dates back to the Ramayana. It is believed that the bird Jatayu, wounded by Ravana, fell here after a battle against him while he was abducting Goddess Sita. The dying Jatayu who told Lord Rama that Ma Sita was indeed taken south by Ravan was then granted Moksha by Lord Ram.

