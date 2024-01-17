Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, recently witnessed a captivating puppet show at Lepakshi. The show, which beautifully depicted various aspects of the Ramayana, left a memorable impression on the Prime Minister. Following the event, PM Modi took to social media to share a video of the puppet show, allowing millions of his followers to experience the enchanting performance which showcased the aspects of Ramayan. Lepakshi is believed to be the site where Jatayu, the giant eagle, followed Goddess Sita after she was abducted by Ravan. PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Veerbhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Shares Puppet Show on Ramayan Video

A memorable puppet show at Lepakshi, beautifully showcasing aspects of the Ramayan. pic.twitter.com/oT5yXcQTEK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)