New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): In a coordinated action with the aid of the International Police Cooperation Unit of CBI, Kerala Police have arrested a wanted criminal, Aleksej Besciokov of the USA from Thiruvananthapuram, who was planning to flee from the country, as per the CBI statement.

US authorities want the Lithuanian citizen Aleksej Besciokov on a number of charges, including conspiracy to commit Money Laundering in violation of Title 18 of the United States Code, Conspiracy to violate the US International Emergency Economic Powers Act and Conspiracy to operate an Unlicensed Money Services Business, the Central agency in its statement added.

The subject is wanted for facing trial before the United States District Court for the Eastern District Court of Virginia. It is alleged that the subject Aleksej Besciokov, along with other conspirators, operated the Garantex cryptocurrency exchange to launder the proceeds of the criminal activity, including Ransomware, Computer Hacking and Narcotics Transactions and profited from laundering the proceeds. That between 2021 and 2024,' Garantex' laundered millions of US dollars in ransomware proceeds, including proceeds from Black Basta, Play and Conti ransomware groups.

Further, as per the Central agency, on a request submitted by the USA, the Ministry of External Affairs, acting under the Extradition Act, 1962, issued a Provisional arrest warrant against the subject from ACJM Patiala House Court in Delhi on 10.03.2025. IPCU, CBI coordinated with the Kerala Police for the arrest of fugitive criminal Aleksej Besciokov.

The Kerala Police will produce the subject before the Patiala House Court.

The statement also said that IPCU and CBI closely coordinate with MHA, MEA, and State Law Enforcement Agencies in the location and arrest of fugitive criminals wanted by foreign Law Enforcement Agencies.(ANI)

