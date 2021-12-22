Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday witnessed the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kerala's Kochi.

The President is on a four-day visit to the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan received President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at Kannur.

President Kovind had addressed the fifth convocation of the Central University of Kerala in Kasargod on the first day of his visit to Kerala.

He will be in Kerala till December 24. (ANI)

