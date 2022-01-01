Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): As the protest by the Kerala government doctors over anomalies in their pay revision enters 25th day, the protesters organised a medical check-up camp outside the state secretariat on Saturday.

The doctors, who are the members of Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA), have set up a camp on the roadside and have provided free check-ups to the people.

Also Read | PM-KISAN Scheme: Over Rs 1.8 Lakh Crore Transferred Directly to Accounts of Farmers, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The doctors have been protesting since December 8 for the restoration of their salaries.

Dr Balachandran, President, KGMOA, said, "When the revision in salary payment happened last time, we had to take a salary cut of Rs 8,000 and other allowances, which we were entitled to, were also removed from our salary. We want the restoration of the same."

Also Read | DGGI Cracks Down on Cryptocurrency Exchanges Across Country, Rs 70 Crore Tax Evasion Detected.

The protesting doctors say that the government has not called for a talk and they will continue with their protest until the issue is resolved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)