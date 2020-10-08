Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI): Kerala's daily COVID-19 count breach 10,000-mark for the first time on Wednesday with 10,606 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,53,405.

The State registered the record spike when tests were hiked to 73,816, again a record for a single day. Of the total cases, there are 92,161 active cases.

The toll from virus rose to 906 after 22 more deaths being added in the last 24 hours. At present, there are 92,161 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the State, while 1,60,253 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that 6,161 patients who were under treatment, have recovered from the disease.

"Both active cases and those recovered are the highest single-day figures to be reported so far in the State. Of those diagnosed today, 9,542 were cases of local transmission and the source of infection was not traceable in 741 cases. Also, 98 healthcare workers were among those infected by the virus," she said.

The district-wise figures for those who tested positive on Wednesday-- Kozhikode 1,576, Malappuram 1,350, Ernakulam 1,201, Thiruvananthapuram 1,182, Thrissur 948, Kollam 852, Alappuzha 672, Palakkad 650, Kannur 602, Kottayam 490, Kasargod 432, Pathanamthitta 393, Wayanad 138 and Idukki 120. Of those infected, 55 have come back from foreign countries and 164 from other states.

There are a total of 2,67,834 persons under observation across the state-- 2,38,331 at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 29,503 in hospitals including 2,922 people who were hospitalised on Wednesday.

The number of tests being conducted has increased with 73,816 samples being tested during the last 24 hours. A total of 33,40,242 samples have been sent for testing till date, including 2,10,648 samples from priority groups, as part of Sentinel Surveillance.

A total of 14 new places were demarcated as hotspots, while 12 areas have been excluded on Wednesday. There are presently 720 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

