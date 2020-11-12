Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 12 (ANI): Kerala on Thursday reported 5,537 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths.

According to the state government, out of the total cases reported today, 4,683 people were infected through contact while the source of contact was unknown in 653 cases and 61 medical personnel were among those infected.

The district-wise numbers for new positive cases are Thrissur (727), Kozhikode (696), Malappuram (617), Alappuzha (568), Ernakulam (489), Palakkad (434), Kollam (399), Thiruvananthapuram (386), Kannur (346), Kottayam (344), Idukki (185), Pathanamthitta (138), Kasaragod (108) and Wayanad (100). Of those diagnosed today, 140 came to the state from outside.

The figures for the locally transmitted cases from the districts are Thrissur (706), Kozhikode (646), Malappuram (583), Alappuzha (553), Ernakulam (254), Palakkad (264), Kollam (386), Thiruvananthapuram (286), Kannur (259), Kottayam (337), Idukki (137), Pathanamthitta (99), Kasargod (97) and Wayanad (76).

A total of 6,119 patients have recovered today taking the total recoveries to 4,28,529. There are 77,813 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus. The death toll stands at 1,796 while the active cases stand at 77,813 in the state.

There are currently 3,15,583 people under isolation across the state - 2,96,773 at their homes or institutional quarantine centers while 18,810 in hospitals. A total of 1,993 persons were admitted to hospitals today.

In the last 24 hours, 57,202 samples were tested while a total of 53,07,067 samples have been tested.

There are 616 hotspots in Kerala. Four new places in Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts were demarcated as hotspots while ten areas were exempted. (ANI)

