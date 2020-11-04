Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 3 (ANI): A total of 6,862 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Kerala.

The state health department said the new cases include 73 medical personnel.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 84,713 while 3,64,745 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 8,802 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 61,138 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples tested in the state to 47,89,542.

Four places in Kottayam and Ernakulam were demarcated as new hotspots and nine areas were exempted. There are 652 hotspots in Kerala now. (ANI)

