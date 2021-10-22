Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (PTI) Kerala logged 9,361 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths on Friday, pushing the infection count to 48,88,678 and the death toll to 27,765.

According to a release, 9,401 people recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured in the state to 47,88,629.

"Currently there are 80,892 active COVID-19 cases of which only 9.8 per cent are hospitalised," State Health Minister Veena George said in a release.

She said 80,393 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and there are 211 wards with a weekly infection population ratio above ten per cent.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh positive cases today--1,552, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 1,214 and Kollam- 1,214.

Of those found infected today, 39 reached the state from outside while 9,012 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 254 is yet to be traced and 56 health workers are also among the infected, the release said.

