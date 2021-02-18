Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (PTI) Kerala posted 4,584 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 related deaths on Thursday taking the total number of those affected by the deadly virus in the state to 10.21 lakh.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said two people who returned from Britain were among those who were found to be infected by the new strain of the virus.

The minister also said the state has tested 67,506 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 6.79 per cent.

Till now, the state had tested 1.08 crore samples.

"Out of those infected today, 95 reached the state from outside while 4,184 contracted the disease through their contacts.

The source of infection of 279 is yet to be traced. Twenty six health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the most number of cases with 638, followed by Ernakulam at 609 and Malappuram 493.

Meanwhile, 5,193 people recuperated from the disease on Thursday taking the total number of those cured to9,56,935.

There are 60,178people under treatment in the state.

There are 2.55 lakh people under observation in the state out of which 9,506 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Three regions were added and two were removed from the list of hot spots in the state taking its total number to 433.

