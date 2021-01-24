Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (PTI) Kerala posted 6,036 COVID-19 cases and 5,173 recoveries on Sunday with over 72,000 presently undergoing treatment for the infection, the government said. While the total COVID-19 caseload soared to 8,89,576, the recoveries have touched 8,13,550, state Health minister K K Shailaja, said in a press release here.

In the last 24 hours, 48,378 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 12.48 per cent.

So far, 92.58 lakh samples have been sent for testing.

While Ernakulam accounted for 822 cases, Kozhikode 763, Kottayam 622 and Kollam 543, Kasaragod reported 124 new cases.

None of the UK returnees have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The virus toll has gone up to 3,607 with 20 more fatalities being added to the tally.

Of the positive cases,42 are health workers, 74 had come from outside the state and 5,451 have been infected through contact.

Presently, 2.14 lakh people are under observationin various districts, including 12,226 in hospitals.

The active case load in the state is 72,891.

