Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 13 (ANI): Kerala will host a two-day national workshop on IT solutions in the AYUSH sector from September 18-19 at KTDC Waterscapes, Kumarakom. The event is jointly organised by the Kerala Government's Department of AYUSH and the National AYUSH Mission.

The state's Minister for Health and Women & Child Development, Veena George, will inaugurate the workshop through videoconferencing at 9.30 am on September 18.

Also Read | AI Video on PM Modi's Mother Sparked Controversy: FIR Against Congress Leaders Over Deepfake of PM Narendra Modi's Late Mother.

The event, jointly organised by the Government of Kerala, Department of AYUSH and the National AYUSH Mission, will be held at KTDC Waterscapes, Kumarakom.

Delegates from 28 states and eight Union Territories will attend the workshop, which will come out with a centralised digital framework for AYUSH services in the country.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Camera Controversy: Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra Levels Allegations Against Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Says 'Speaker Wants to Spy on Women Legislators'.

Kerala was earlier selected as the nodal state for the departmental summit on IT-enabled digital services in the AYUSH sector, considering the strides made by the state in digital inclusion.

The workshop is envisioned as a collaborative platform to deliberate on strengthening digital solutions in the AYUSH sector, building a comprehensive, centralised, and interoperable digital framework for AYUSH, and aligning it with the digital initiatives of the National Health Mission.

Ministers from various states and senior officials from the Ministry of AYUSH, including the heads of IT solutions, and experts in digital health initiatives and e-governance platforms, will attend the workshop.

The decision to hold a series of theme-specific workshops to impart scale and speed to the delivery of AYUSH services was taken at a meeting of Chief Secretaries convened by the Niti Aayog. A key topic identified by the meeting was "National AYUSH Mission and States' Capacity Building". Following this, Kerala had made a presentation on leveraging IT solutions in the AYUSH sector. After this, the AYUSH Ministry directed the holding of a workshop on the subject for in-depth deliberations and charting a roadmap.

The event will have technical presentations and live demonstrations on related topics.

The workshop will be followed by a field visit by the delegates on September 20 and 21 to AYUSH facilities in Kerala, facilitating them to know about the diverse models of service delivery in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)